Mpls. Man Accused Of Nearly Ramming Police Officer With Car, Fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with allegedly trying to ram police officers after being pulled over for speeding last Friday.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Travis Gudmundson is charged with one count of first-degree assault (use of deadly force) in connection to the Feb. 24 incident.
It happened near the intersection of E.M. Stately Street and Ogema Place in south Minneapolis at around 7 p.m., according to police.
Officers were called to the area on reports of robberies and shots being fired. They then stopped a car that was speeding, which pulled over facing the officers.
Police say the officers yelled commands to the driver — identified Gudmundson — who did not obey. The suspect then drove his car at the officers, who fired their weapons at the car. He nearly hit one of the officers and was not hit by gunfire.
Officers said Gudmundson drove away, but was found a few blocks away and arrested.
Gundmunson is in custody and will make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.