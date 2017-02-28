Father With Special Needs Daughter Fights To Save Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota father and his special needs daughter are asking for help to stay in their home.

The house was built to cater to her extensive medical demands, but now some hard knocks have put the family at risk of losing the home.

Mark LeClair has been giving constant care to his daughter since she was born.

“She can’t respond to us, but she knows we’re here,” he said.

Now 28, Dannielle LeClair has no real control of her body. She suffered viral meningitis when she was 7 days old.

“That basically destroyed her brain,” Mark said. “Her brain is nothing but scar tissue.”

A contractor and carpenter, Mark was able to build a handicap accessible home for her special needs. It was the financial help from friends that made it possible.

“The initial agreement was two to three years to get back on your feet,” he said. “At that 2- to 3-year time I was involved in a car accident that left me with five injured discs in my neck and back and a bum shoulder. And that kind of slowed things down. Out of the love and graciousness of these people they gave me another year. And now that year has come.”

They’ve been happily there for four years and are now in jeopardy of losing their home, so Mark is putting himself out there and asking for help to buy the home and keep Dannielle with him.

“Home is a good place,” he said. “It’s kitchen tables, it’s breakfast in the morning, it’s being with family — and I want that for Danni.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the family in the hope of raising the funds, or at least a portion of the funds needed for the LeClair family to buy their special home.