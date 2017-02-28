Minneapolis Man Charged In Fatal DUI Car Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man is facing charges for a crash in north Minneapolis Friday that left one woman dead.
Regis Latodd Welsh, 28, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide for “operating the vehicle with negligence while under the influence” in the the incident that left 55-year-old Lisa Esping dead.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says it happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 29th and Newton Avenues North. A witness told investigators that Welsh was traveling well above the speed limit when his car hit Esping’s, which flew into the air and hit a tree.
Prosecutors say Welsh fled on foot after the crash, but returned later and was arrested. Officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath.
If convicted, Welsh could spend up to 10 years in prison and pay a $20,000 fine.