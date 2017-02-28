Mystery Solved: Hydrologists Know Where The Devil’s Kettle Goes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Scientists believe they’ve solved the mystery of the Devil’s Kettle in northern Minnesota, where a waterfall offshoot of the Brule River plunges into a cavernous hole near Grand Marais and seemingly vanishes.

For decades, the question that puzzled scientists and hikers in Judge C.R. Magney State Park was: Where did all that water go?

Some thought the waterfall might have flowed into an underground river that emptied in Lake Superior. Others speculated that the water sneaked back into the Brule somewhere downstream.

On Tuesday, the Department of Natural Resources announced that science has provided an answer.

Using water monitoring equipment to measure the Brule upstream and downstream from the Devil’s Kettle, hydrologists were able to conclude that the water does indeed flow back into the river.

“The readings show no loss of water below the kettle,” said DNR hydrologist Jeff Green, in a statement, “so it confirms the water is resurging in the stream below it.”

This was the scientists’ working hypothesis, since geologists speculated that the kettle rock – which is hard as granite – would not form tunnels or lava tubes that could flow into Lake Superior.

While science has provided an answer to the main question surrounding the Devil’s Kettle, another remains: Where exactly does the disappearing water re-enter the Brule?

Hikers and park-goers have long thrown twigs and other objects into the mysterious waterfall, but the test objects never seem to appear downstream. It’s possible, scientists say, that the objects are destroyed in the waterfall or get sucked under strong currents that keep them underwater.

To see where the Devil’s Kettle empties back into the Brule, researchers plan to pour a biodegradable fluorescent dye into the waterfall. The dye should show scientists exactly where the water sneaks back into the Brule.

The DNR says the dye test is planned for fall 2017.