Second Harvest Heartland Hosts 12th Annual Vintner Ball

Second Harvest Heartland is hosting its 12th annual Vintner Ball on Saturday, March 4, at the Westin Edina Galleria.
Throughout the night, guests will have the chance to sip and savor more than 100 wines – carefully curated by presenting sponsor Kowalski’s – from regions across the world. They can also enjoy unique cheeses, gourmet foods and delicious desserts from Kowalski’s and local restaurants
