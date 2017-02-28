St. Cloud Man Jailed After Allegedly Threatening Hatchet Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 51-year-old St. Cloud man was jailed Monday after he allegedly threatened to kill someone in a parking lot with a hatchet.
The St. Cloud Police Department says officers arrested Daniel Volkers after a man reported that Volkers approached him on the 1500 block of 16th Avenue Southeast, threatened his life and tried to get into his car while swinging a hatchet.
The man was not injured, but watched as Volkers entered a nearby apartment and called police.
While executing a search warrant, a SWAT team found Volkers in the apartment, hiding in a closet, police say. A hatchet was also found in the apartment.
Volkers was booked into the Sherburne County Jail pending charges of assault and threatening violence. Police say it’s unclear why he would have threatened the man in the parking lot.