Maplewood Police: Stargate Nightclub Closing Permanently

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Maplewood Police Department said Tuesday Stargate Nightclub is closing for good after several violent incidents over the last two years.
Police said the club’s ownership voluntarily surrendered its license on Monday. The club had been temporarily closed after a fight earlier this month that started inside the club, spilled outside and led to as many as 60 gunshots being fired. Five people had to be hospitalized with injuries from the incident, none was serious.
The Maplewood City Council met shortly after the incident. Residents in Maplewood, St. Paul and Roseville wanted to see the club shut down. Options were considered to keep the club open, which included adding security and fixing fire, health and safety code violations.
It was the third shooting incident outside the club in the last two years. Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell said calls for service to the club have increased in the past month.
Maplewood police are still investigating what led up to the Feb. 18 shooting.
One Comment
Amazing the saga of the Stargate Nightclub has been reported for many years by many news outlets and no mention of Hmong Gangs.