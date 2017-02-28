Wisconsin Library Jests Oscar Mishap In Kids’ Display

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Librarians in Wisconsin got the last word in on this weekend’s botched Oscar ceremony.
The Twitter account for the library in Platteville, Wisconsin shared a photo of their newest book display.
The display shows a series of children’s books that recreate the events that concluded the Sunday telecast.
Sequentially, the books on display: “Lulu in La La Land,” “Oops!,” and “Moonlight.”
Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, reunited on stage in honor of the 50th anniversary of the release of their seminal pairing in “Bonnie and Clyde,” infamously read out “La La Land” as the winner of the best picture award. That film’s producers gave acceptance speeches for over two minutes before everyone was informed Beatty had been given the wrong envelope, and that “Moonlight” was the actual best picture winner.
The library’s Twitter account has fewer than 200 followers, but their tongue-in-cheek tweet has already been liked over 1,000 times.