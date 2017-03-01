Charges: Man Abuses Cat, Shoots Arrows At Brother & Threatens Him With Shotgun

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Coon Rapids man is accused of assaulting and threatening his brother with various weapons – including a large sword and a shotgun — after abusing his cat Monday evening.

Hugh Gaughan faces two felony counts that include second-degree assault and threats of violence, as well as a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty in connection to the Feb. 27 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police responded at 10:11 p.m. to a residence on the 200 block of 94th Ave. NW after a caller reported that his younger brother was threatening him with a shotgun.

Upon arrival, officers learned the younger brother, identified as Gaughan, had just left the home a few minutes earlier. Officers then entered the home and observed large holes in the drywall and wood fragments on the floor. After clearing the house, the officers went to the victim’s bedroom. Officers say a large sword was buried two feet into the bedroom door and there were several holes and arrow fragments on the floor nearby.

The victim, who was in the bedroom, told police that his younger brother moved into the house a week earlier and brought a cat. Earlier in the evening, the victim learned the cat had defecated on his bed for the third time that week.

After confronting his brother about the cat, an argument ensued and Gaughan allegedly became very angry and very rough with the cat – choking it and throwing it down the stairs. The victim then yelled at Gaughan for abusing the cat and they then physically struggled and wrestled.

The complaint says the victim then walked away toward his bedroom and as he entered the doorway, he turned around and saw Gaughan pointing an arrow in his direction. The victim then slammed the door, but one arrow made it through before the door shut completely. Gaughan allegedly shot more arrows, with one penetrating the door completely.

According to the complaint, a period of silence followed and the victim then opened the bedroom door to find Gaughan pointing a long barreled over/under shotgun at him. After shutting the door again, a large sword suddenly penetrated the door. That’s when the victim called police and Gaughan left the house, according to the complaint.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered a 12 gauge shotgun underneath Gaughan’s bed, as well as two bows and multiple arrows.

If convicted, Gaughan could face up to seven years in prison on the assault charge and up to five years on the threats of violence charge.