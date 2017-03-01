Meet Cmdr. Charlie Adams, The Head Of The MPD’s New Community Division

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an effort to improve trust and collaborative partnerships, the Minneapolis Police Department has added a new division to its ranks.

Chief Janee Harteau created the Division of Community and Collaborative Advancement, naming Charlie Adams as its new commander.

Adams will oversee many of the initiatives the department has been implementing over the last four years.

Harteau believes Adams’ ties to community will help him in his new role.

“I’ve always been a community person and a police officer,” Adams said.

In 31 years, he has worked in four of the five city precincts. Moreover, he’s worked in internal affairs, homicide and juvenile units.

Adams is also a volunteer coach and mentor on Minneapolis’ north side.

Harteau believes Adams is perfect to lead MPD’s new division.

“It’s important that we have one commander dedicated to overseeing all those initiatives,” Harteau said.

Adams will oversee the department’s Procedural Justice Team, Community Engagement Team and Police Community Support Team.

He will also command the Cedar Riverside/West Bank Safety Center.

Adams is a life-long northsider.

“My family has been involved in north Minneapolis, and involved in the community their entire lives,” Adams said.

His brother, Tony, followed him into the police profession.

His son, Charles Adams III, is on the force as well, and he is also the head football coach at Minneapolis North.

Adams’ daughter, Brittany, is a community service officer.

The family’s work in the community spans three generations, and the relationships established along the way are ones Harteau believes will make this new partnership work.

“It’s about collaboration and partnership,” Harteau said. “It’s not just community engagement, its really that partnership.”

“I really trust this process because of the leadership with Chief Harteau,” Adams said. “She’s been probably the best chief’s we’ve ever had.”

Adams applauds community members who have given their time and talents to help build partnerships, like Ron Edwards and Jerry McAffe.

He hopes to move forward and advance not only the department but the profession in the area of procedural justice, outreach and community engagement.