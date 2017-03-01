DeLaSalle High School To Host Online Learning Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – DeLaSalle High School will host an online learning day for students Wednesday, according to the high school’s Facebook Page.
On Wednesday morning, the official Facebook account posted a message that said students do not need to report to school but should check their online learning system, Canvas, by 9 a.m.
This comes just one day after a student allegedly posted a threat to the school on social media.
On Tuesday evening, school administrators sent an email to parents saying a student had posted a threat along with an image of a gun. Minneapolis police were contacted and asked to investigate.
School officials said they identified the student who posted the threat, and they wouldn’t be allowed in the school until the investigation is finished.
Coaches and moderators of after school activities will communicate with students in their activity sepeartely.
