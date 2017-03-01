Delta To Offer Free Meals On 12 Longest Domestic Flights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Flying Delta?
Soon, the in-flight treats could be more than just peanuts or soda.
Delta Air Lines is starting to offer free meals on 12 of its longest domestic flights, such as between California and New York.
The meals will begin to be offered over the next few weeks.
Delta, along with many other airlines, took away free food a few years ago during a slowdown in the industry.
After testing the meal service last year, Delta says its passengers appreciated not being nickeled and dimed on the flights.