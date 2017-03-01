Gov. Dayton To Undergo Surgery At Mayo Clinic Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton will undergo surgery for prostate cancer at Mayo Clinic Thursday morning.
The Governor announced he is fighting prostate cancer in late January, just one day after he fainted during the State of the State Address.
The surgery begins at 7 o’clock in the morning and is expected to last around two hours.
Dayton will spend Thursday night in Rochester and then return to the Twin Cities to continue his recovery. He expects to return to his normal schedule Monday and is expected to speak to the media then.