Gov. Dayton To Undergo Surgery At Mayo Clinic Thursday

March 1, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Mark Dayton, Mayo Clinic, Prostate Cancer, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton will undergo surgery for prostate cancer at Mayo Clinic Thursday morning.

The Governor announced he is fighting prostate cancer in late January, just one day after he fainted during the State of the State Address.

The surgery begins at 7 o’clock in the morning and is expected to last around two hours.

Dayton will spend Thursday night in Rochester and then return to the Twin Cities to continue his recovery. He expects to return to his normal schedule Monday and is expected to speak to the media then.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question
Auto Show

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia