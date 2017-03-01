Henry Sibley Teacher On Leave, Accused Of Possessing Porn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teacher at Henry Sibley High School has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of possessing pornography on a work computer.
Christine Funk was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possessing pornographic work involving minors on a work computer. Officials with Henry Sibley High School released a statement Wednesday, saying Funk is on paid leave while the school investigates the complaint.
According to the Henry Sibley High School web site, Funk is a vocal music teacher at the school.
Officials declined to comment further on the case, citing data privacy laws.
Funk has not yet been formally charged in the case. Henry Sibley Principal Ron Monson said it’s a situation they take seriously, and there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing risk to any students or staff.
The case remains an active investigation.