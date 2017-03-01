2 Men Still On The Loose After Escaping From Iowa Jail

March 1, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from Jackson County Jail in eastern Iowa.

A county dispatcher said Wednesday that the two had not yet been caught. They’ve been identified as 19-year-old Andrew Combs and 20-year-old Brian Willey.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two pried open a gate and escaped Tuesday afternoon and are suspected of stealing a pickup a few blocks away in Maquoketa.

Court records say Willey has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial on a burglary charge. The records say Combs has pleaded not guilty to burglary and robbery counts and is also awaiting trial.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

