2 Men Still On The Loose After Escaping From Iowa Jail

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from Jackson County Jail in eastern Iowa.
A county dispatcher said Wednesday that the two had not yet been caught. They’ve been identified as 19-year-old Andrew Combs and 20-year-old Brian Willey.
The Sheriff’s Office says the two pried open a gate and escaped Tuesday afternoon and are suspected of stealing a pickup a few blocks away in Maquoketa.
Court records say Willey has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial on a burglary charge. The records say Combs has pleaded not guilty to burglary and robbery counts and is also awaiting trial.
