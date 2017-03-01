Half Of Metro Transit Buses Running Late Due To Snow

March 1, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An early morning snow is making for a messy commute Wednesday.

Snow that hit the St. Cloud area Tuesday night moved into the metro area early Wednesday morning, dropping about 1 to 1.5 inches in most areas.

The fine snow mixed with strong winds made for a slippery commute.

Metro Transit alerted passengers that as of 8:45 a.m. over 50 percent of buses were running late. The average delay was 13 minutes.

Snow has stopped in the metro, for now. It could begin again around mid-afternoon.

