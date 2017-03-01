MNfusion: CTC Announces 2017 – 2018 Season, AD Peter Brosius’ 20th Anniversary

“It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become.” – Dr. Seuss

The Children’s Theatre Company is about to embark on another season filled with colorful, poetic productions.

This year, not only are there three premieres, but the CTC is also celebrating 20 years of growth and work from Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius.

“Peter has transformed this institution in remarkable ways,” managing director Kimberly Motes said in a recent press release. “Because of his vision and tireless devotion to the field and community, Minnesota can claim to be the home of the national leader and flagship for multigenerational theatre.”

The 2017 – 2018 season features six shows, four of which are musicals and two of which are world premieres. Additionally, after the success of “Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches,” CTC will bring back “Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas” and will feature the U.S. premiere of “Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax.”

“It is a year of not only continuing but expanding,” Brosius said in a recent press release.

The season begins with “The Abominables,” one of the two world premieres.

Written in conjunction with the New York theatre company, The Civilians, “The Abominables” tells the story of a young hockey player worried about making the team.

The musical about Minnesota hockey life was created after the Civilians interviewed over 75 hockey players, parents, coaches and siblings at rinks, games and tournaments across the state. It opens Sept. 12 and runs through Oct. 15.

Next, Brosius will direct “Balloonacy.”

A show recommended for preschool audiences, “Balloonacy” looks at how seemingly small things can change our lives by following a balloon as it enters a man’s home.

It opens Oct. 3 and runs through Nov. 12.

Then, it just isn’t the holidays without the Grinch!

“Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas” returns with Reed Sigmund reprising his role as the titular character. Brosius directs this beloved show that brings audiences back to Whoville and back to the true meaning of Christmas.

“Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas” runs Nov. 7 through Jan. 7.

After this classic holiday story, CTC will take on another classic tale, but this time with a twist.

“The Wiz” opens Jan. 23 and runs through March 18.

This twist on “The Wizard of Oz” features all the same characters, Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion, but tosses the story with a bit of rock, gospel and soul music.

This will be a co-production with Twin Cities’ Penumbra Theatre.

After taking a walk down the yellow brick road, take a stroll into a toy story with the world premiere of “Corduroy.”

Starring company members Dean Holt and Reed Sigmund, “Corduroy” tells the story of a stuffed bear who is searching for his lost button.

The adaptation of the classic children’s story runs March 6 through May 13.

Finally, the season closes with another Dr. Seuss favorite – “Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax.”

In conjunction with the Old Vic theatre in London, CTC premieres this tale of the trees in the U.S.

“The Lorax” opens April 17 and runs through June 10.

For more information about these shows, or to purchase tickets, visit the Children’s Theatre Company online.