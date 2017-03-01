More Carry Permits Issued In 2016 Than Any Year Before

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Minnesotans were issued permits to carry firearms last year than any year before.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday that more than 71,000 permits were given out in 2016 — that’s up more than 26,000 from the year before.
The BCA also said that 122 permits were suspended last year, 56 were revoked and 658 were denied.
There were almost 1,500 crimes committed lain 2016 by people with carry permits in Minnesota.
However, more than 80 percent of the crimes were DWIs or other traffic offenses.