Playing Politics

March 1, 2017 4:54 PM
Jordana Green fills in for John Williams and speaks with John Rash and Lori Sturdevant of the Star Tribune editorial staff. Today they discuss President Trump’s address to the Congress, the VOICE agency, the federal budget and our state surplus, plus, news on the Real ID.

