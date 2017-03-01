State Patrol Seeks Help Locating Semi Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol seeking the driver of a semi-truck that may have been involved in an accident in Avon Wednesday morning.
According to the State Patrol, just before 8 a.m. a pedestrian parked a car on County Road 9, walked from the car to a bridge over Interstate 94 and proceeded to jump from the bridge into oncoming traffic on eastbound I-94.
Witnesses reported a white semi-truck then hit the pedestrian.
Troopers believe the driver of the semi may not be aware that they hit someone. They are seeking to locate the driver to find out what they may have seen.
The semi-truck was white and would have damage to the front bumper.
Anyone with any information about the accident, the semi-truck or the driver is asked to call 651-582-1292.
Comments are closed.