Man Hospitalized After Skid Loader Goes Through Ice Covering Manure Pit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Freeport man was hospitalized after he went through ice covering a manure pit while operating a Bobcat Tuesday.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2 p.m. deputies received a call of a vehicle through the ice on the 23700 block of 445th Street in Krain Township.
Upon arrival, authorities learned 46-year-old Duane Herzog was operating a ski loader when it went through ice that was covering an abandoned manure pit. The pit was located on Herzog’s farm site.
Herzog was trapped inside as the skid loader was completely submerged.
Deputies were able to rescue Herzog.
He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for further examination.