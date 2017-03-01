Local Music Tap: Rhymesayers Announces Soundset 2017 Lineup

Lauryn Hill Slated To Give Special Performance March 1, 2017 10:49 AM By Cole Premo
Filed Under: Atmosphere, Cole Premo, Lauryn Hill, Local Music Tap, Rhymesayers, Soundset

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a successful change of location to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds last year, Soundset is bringing it all back again in late May with a fresh list of musicians.

On Wednesday, Rhymesayers announced the lineup for the 10th anniversary show of Soundset slated for Sunday, May 28, 2017.

Headliners will include Travis Scott, Atmosphere, a special performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill, T.I., Mac Miller, Brother Ali, P.O.S. & more.

Check out the lineup of confirmed artists below:

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 11 a.m. They will be available here and at the Fifth Element store in Uptown. General admission is $78 and VIP is $198.

More from Cole Premo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia