4 Things To Know: Dow’s Record Highs, Kim Jong Nam’s Death, Oscars Flub & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting record highs to Como Zoo’s 10 hour Facebook Live marathon, here is a look at the top four stories from March 2, 2017.

All Eyes On The Dow Jones

Financial experts will be watching the Dow Jones to see if it hits record highs once again Thursday.

On Wednesday, it hit another major milestone, soaring above 21,000 points for the first time. The Dow also made huge gains in one day, quickly jumping more than 300 points.

The NASDAQ jumped 78 points Wednesday.

New Details Released In Death Of Kim Jong Un’s Half-Brother

There are new developments in the death of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother.

North Korea said Kim Jong Nam died of a heart attack at an airport in Malaysia. But Malaysian officials believe two women are responsible for his death after they wiped a highly toxic chemical on his face.

The women are both in custody.

Price Waterhouse Coopers Accountants Involved In Oscar Flub Not Invited Back

The accountants responsible for the best picture fiasco at the Oscars are being held accountable.

The academy has told Price Water House Coopers the pair will not be invited back for next year’s ceremony.

The accounting firm has apologized for handing out the wrong envelope.

Como Zoo Participates In ‘Inside The Zoo’

How does 10 hours of non-stop animal videos sound?

On Thursday, Animal Planet is partnering with Como Zoo and 17 other zoos and aquariums for a Facebook Live marathon. It’s called “Inside the Zoo,” where viewers will get up-close access to all kinds of creatures.

The streaming starts at 8 a.m. To watch, click here.