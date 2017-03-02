Anoka County Deputies Save Dog After Falling Through Ice

NOWTHEN, Minn. (WCCO) — Warming temperatures are causing ice on area lakes and ponds to be unsafe.

An Anoka County family knows this all too well after their family pet went through the ice near their home in Nowthen on Wednesday. Two Anoka County Deputies just happened to be close by when the call came in.

Within minutes, they were able to pull the dog to safety.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke to the deputies and has more on how they prepared to deal with thin ice.

It’s hard to tell how deep the water is under the ice. Deputies in Anoka County carry special equipment to help people and pets who fall through.

They say this is the time of year they are ready for that call.

“The owner said she was fighting for the longest time. By the time we got there she pretty much had no fight left in her just holding on,” Deputy Brian Torborg said.

The call from help came from the owner of 11 year- old Morgan. The Yellow lab had wandered onto a pond and fallen thought the ice.

“It just looked like a muddy little pond in their backyard. There were some clumps of weed and when the homeowner told me it was six feet deep I was amazed,” Deputy Torborg said.

Deputies Brian Torborg and Jason Corlew were equipped to help get Morgan to safety.

Deputy Torborg took off his belt and boots and jumped into the mustang suit.

“Looks like a giant snowmobile suit but everything is completely sealed,” Torborg said.

“This is kind of his safety net when he is out on the ice,” Corlew said.

Deputy Jason Corlew made sure he was the rock that would pull both to safety.

“Her paws, her front paws were hooked into the ice. She kind of clawed into the ice,” Corlew said.

It didn’t take long for Torborg to grab Morgan. She slipped back in once but seconds later, he had her ontop of the ice again.

Video was taken after the rescue. You can hear the owner and deputies calling out to the disoriented dog.

“Ice conditions right now are unpredictable and getting to be unsafe,” Corlew said.

Both deputies say they were lucky to get there so quickly. They say pet owners should be careful when walking their four-legged friends around thin ice.

Morgan is fine and resting at home. These types of rescues can happen three to four times a season. Deputies say whenever your pet wanders on the ice and falls through, do not go after your pet. Call 911.

The last things deputies want to do is the have to save your pet and you from freezing water.