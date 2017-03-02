Good Question: Why Do We Get Headaches?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Headaches happen to all of us. But for one in 20 people, headaches can happen every day.

But why do we get them? We talked to Dr. Yasha Kayan from Allina Health, who performs brain surgeries.

“The brain itself doesn’t have any pain sensors in it. Headaches are usually related to pain sensors in the lining of the brain or in the blood vessels of the brain,” Kayan said.

There are lots of causes of headaches.

“Some headaches are related to changes in blood flow to the brain, and so you can get a headache from either too much or too little blood flow,” he said.

And no one likes getting those caffeine headaches.

“What caffeine does is it can cause a clamping down of blood vessels,” Kayan said. “And so say one day you skip your usual morning cup of coffee, then your brain’s not used to that, so you get an abnormal increase of blood flow to the brain, and that cause headaches.”

Hangover headaches come from dehydration, which is less blood to the brain. Migraines, however, are a different story.

“There’s two theories. We first thought that it was mostly related to blood changes, blood-flow changes, but we know think it’s more related to an abnormal firing of the nerves,” he said.

The most common headache is the tension headache, which is related to straining the muscles in our head or neck.

“It’s called referred pain,” Kayan said. “Often times we get pain in locations that are not directly related to the cause.”

And a less common condition called “secondary headaches” can be caused by underlying medical conditions, like tumors and infection.