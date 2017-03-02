Lynx Hire James Wade To Be Assistant Coach

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday that they’ve hired James Wade to join their staff as an assistant coach.
Wade will replace Jim Petersen, who stepped down as assistant coach in late January. The Lynx got to the WNBA Finals this past season before losing to the L.A. Sparks. Wade joins assistant Shelley Patterson and head coach Cheryl Reeve to fill out the coaching staff.
He was an assistant for the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2013 after being a coaching intern there for the 2012 season. Wade coordinated their defense and led their player development.
He’ll assist in scouting efforts, talent evaluation and player development for the Lynx. He has professional playing experience in the United Kingdom, France, Russia, the Czech Republic and Belgium for 12 years.