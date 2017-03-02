Minn. Legislators Debate Bill To ‘Preempt’ Local Labor Laws

March 2, 2017 6:28 PM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers are set to debate a controversial measure Thursday night to take away the power from cities to set minimum wage or sick leave policies.

That brought out protesters to the State Capitol, who said the state should not interfere with local governments. The bill would create uniform state labor laws, and abolishes local ordinances like the 15 dollar an hour minimum wage in the city of Minneapolis.

“Everything is for my kids, and I can barely take care of them because I’m making $9.50,” Rosheeda Credit said at the protest. “This bill will hurt all families, my family especially. I’m already hurt! $15 makes me able to afford housing, and much more. I need it.”

The Minnesota House is expected to vote on the bill later Thursday night.

