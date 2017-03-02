Vikings Coach Zimmer Says He Needs 2 More Eye Surgeries

March 2, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Eye Surgery, Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings, NFL Combine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – He’s already had four surgeries on his right eye, but Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Thursday he needs at least two more.

Zimmer is at the NFL Combine this week, where all the NFL organizations are looking at potential players for the upcoming NFL Draft. Zimmer had to miss the Vikings’ game against the Dallas Cowboys last season after needing emergency surgery for a detached retina in his right eye.

He wore a patch over the eye for several games after. The Vikings finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North Division title two years ago.

Zimmer said Thursday he is set to have eye surgery in mid-April, and will have to have a follow-up cataract surgery two months later. Zimmer is an avid hunter, and he said the biggest change is having to use his left eye for targeting when he hunts.

