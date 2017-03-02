BCA: 2 Missing Wis. Girls Believed To Be In Twin Cities Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota BCA says two Wisconsin girls who went missing Tuesday are believed to be in the Twin Cities metro area.
According to the BCA, 13-year-old Makayla Hanson-Wall and 14-year-old Candus Jean Flodin left their foster care residence in St. Croix Falls to go to school Tuesday morning and never arrived. The girls are high risk for endangerment because of their age, authorities say.
Authorities believe they may be traveling with an adult male in the Twin Cities metro area.
Hanson-Wall is described as 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. Flodin is described as 5-foot-5 with brown eyes, and brown shoulder-length wavy hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Croix Falls Police Department at 715-485-8300 or dial 911.