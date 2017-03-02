Police: New Hope Man, 22, Reported Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 22-year-old old New Hope man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday night.
The New Hope Police Department says Adam Clark went missing Tuesday. He was last believed to be in the area of the Ford Parkway bridge Tuesday night. He is described as a white male about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.
Anyone who might have seen him or who has information on his whereabouts should call the New Hope Police Department at (763) 531-5170.