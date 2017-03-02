Police: New Hope Man, 22, Reported Missing

March 2, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Adam Clark, Missing Man, New Hope Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 22-year-old old New Hope man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday night.

The New Hope Police Department says Adam Clark went missing Tuesday. He was last believed to be in the area of the Ford Parkway bridge Tuesday night. He is described as a white male about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds.

Anyone who might have seen him or who has information on his whereabouts should call the New Hope Police Department at (763) 531-5170.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia