Title: Sales Assistant
Department: Sales
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- To work with the Sales Department by assisting with administrative duties, which contribute to the servicing of TV station accounts.
- Prepare sales reports for management and distribution.
- Television and digital order entry.
- Assist Sales Managers and Account Executives in program change, credit and make-good offers.
- Work with Traffic department with sales orders and posting.
- Retrieve and distribute contracts daily.
- Retrieve and distribute research updates
- Retrieve and send post logs to clients on a daily basis.
- Office responsibilities including, but not limited to filing, mail pick-up and distribution, fax machine, copier machine and printer toner and paper maintenance.
- Telephone coverage for Sales Department.
- Main switchboard relief.
- Programming communication support.
- Other Duties as needed.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Attention to detail with a focus on accuracy and proficiency with MS Office are required.
- Excellent phone skills and professional manner.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree preferred.
- Prior television or radio experience helpful.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.