Tap Talk: Lakes And Legends Introduces Brewer’s Reserve Label, Root Cellar

Co-founder Ethan Applen discussed the decision to begin the Brewer’s Reserve Label and what brews fans can expect next on tap.

The release also comes with the introduction of their new private event space, the Root Cellar.

Next week, they will be releasing the second brew – the Marigold golden ale aged in red oak wine barrels.

Their first beer in the series was the Harmony Farm saison aged in Sauvignon Blanc barrels.

For months, the Loring Park brewery had been acquiring red and white wine barrels, rum and whiskey barrels, and aging several of their flagship beers in them.

After celebrating their first year of operation in December, Minneapolis’ Lakes and Legends Brewing Company decided it was time to unveil their newest offerings, a whole new line of barrel-aged beer.

For craft beer brewers and drinkers alike, there are few flavors that excite the palate more than barrel-aged brews.

Katie Fraser joined the WCCO web team as a web producer in February of 2014. In addition to helping write new stories and handling social media, she writes for the MNfusion blog that covers food, theater and entertainment in the metro. She also...