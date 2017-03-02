Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down & Frankie Valli Added To Grandstand Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Country superstar Toby Keith and pop legend Frankie Valli are slated to play the Grandstand at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair officials announced Thursday that the “Red Solo Cup” singer will perform Aug. 27, with special guest 3 Doors Down. The two acts recently played for President Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration in January.

Tickets for the Sunday night show range from $23 to $101. They go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at etix.com or by calling (800) 514-3849.

Valli, and her band The Four Seasons, are scheduled to take the stage Aug. 28. Tickets for the Monday night show are $29, and they go on sale March 10 at noon.

Tickets can also be purchased during a limited-time opening at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office on Mach 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets to the Grandstand shows do not include the price of admission to the fair.

This year, the State Fair runs from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Kicking off the Grandstand entertainment lineup will be Nickelback. Tickets for that Thursday night show went on sale in December.

The remaining Grandstand shows have yet to be announced.

