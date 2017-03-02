Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

Do you have plans this weekend? If you’re looking to fill your calendar, we have events for the food and wine lover, the home remodeler, something for the kids, and a great way to give back in Workin’ for the Weekend.
It’s the most delicious weekend of the year. Minnesota Monthly’s 23rd Annual Food & Wine Experience is this Saturday and Sunday at Target Field. Fill up on savory eats, fine wines, and specialty beers all while taking in the stunning views of the baseball diamond and the Minneapolis skyline. There is also wine seminars and a chance to meet winemakers, craft brewers and local chefs.
It’s the fastest growing developmental disability in Minnesota. Now you can help raise awareness and money to support families affected by autism. Steps of Hope for Autism in Minnesota 2017 will take place Sunday at Southdale Center in Edina. Along with a walk, Steps of Hope also features Minnesota’s largest autism resource fair, snacks and other fun activities.
Take the family to the Target Center for Disney on Ice! Eight Disney Princesses, including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella and more, will embark on adventures in breathtaking choreography on the ice. Performances which will features an incredible display of special effects and stunning set design, takes place March 1-5.
Finally, there’s still time to make it to the Home and Garden Show. This is the final weekend of the show at the Minneapolis Convention Center. More than a thousand experts will be there, sharing new ideas and advice. You’ll even see some famous faces from HGTV.