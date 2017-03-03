4 Things To Know: Jeff Sessions, Nintendo Switch & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Friday, March 3. They include concerns over U.S. tourism in the Donald Trump era, and an extra early appearance from one of the most famed tourist attractions in the nation’s capital.

Sessions Recuses Himself

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is recusing himself from FBI investigations into Russian interference in the election. As a senator and an adviser to the Trump campaign, Sessions met twice with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. But he never acknowledged that during his confirmation hearing. President Trump called Sessions an honest man who could have stated his response more accurately.

Travel Group Says Trump Hurting Business

The U.S. Travel Association says the Trump administration’s immigration policies are hurting tourism. The association says there’s concern travelers have interpreted the policies as discouraging all international visitors, not just those who pose a security risk. A White House spokeswoman argued the idea is premature.

D.C. Cherry Blossoms Peaking Early

Speaking of travel, you may want to book a trip to D.C a little sooner if you planned on seeing the cherry blossoms. They’re set to bloom earlier this year. The National Park Service predicts they’ll be at their peak from March 14-17. If that prediction is accurate, it would be the earliest peak on record.

Nintendo Switch Arrives

Nintendo’s next big thing is here. The Nintendo Switch is now on sale. People lined up in Japan over night to get their hands on the system, which runs about $300. What makes the Switch unique is that it can be played at home or on the go.