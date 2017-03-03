Sheriff Warns Of Stranger-Related Incidents Near Lake Elmo School

Update: The man involved in the bus stop incident has come forward.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Washington County Sheriff’s office is alerting the public about two incidents that happened at or near Lake Elmo Elementary School.
They want help identifying a man who staff say came to the school early Wednesday evening and asked for a child by name in the after-school program.
Staff told authorities the man left the school on foot after he was told he needed to talk to school administrators before the child could leave.
The man is described as white and middle-aged, standing about 5-feet-10-inches tall, with oily, unkempt, white shoulder-length hair.
The second incident was Friday just after 9 a.m., when the sheriff’s office was tipped off about a man who approached a child at a bus stop in the area of Marquess Trail.
The driver is described as being a white man with dark hair, who was in a vehicle similar to a silver Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information on these incidents, or who sees something suspicious, is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 651-430-7850, or 911.
