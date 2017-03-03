Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Weekend

This weekend, we have a couple great shows at the Turf Club, the conclusion of a live music series at the Dakota Jazz Club and a celebration of spring with Bulgarian folk music at the Amsterdam! Check out the four shows to see below.

——–

FRIDAY: Graveyard Club @ Turf Club – St. Paul

St. Paul-based indie synth band Graveyard Club will be debuting some new music at the Turf Club Friday night – and will be bringing some other great acts on the bill, too.

The 21-plus show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 dollars at the door.

Monica LaPlante, Pornonono and Lydia Liza join the bill.

——–

SATURDAY: SING Live Music Series Conclusion @ Dakota Jazz – Mpls.

SING — a month-long live music series featuring Twin Cities acts Avalon Moon, Maxee Whiteford & Hazel Howl — concludes at the iconic Dakota Jazz Club late Saturday evening.

Visual artists Siena Sky Lab and Lauren Kust will also be there, capturing the entire project via live painting.

Doors open at 10:30 p.m. with $10 tickets.

——–

SATURDAY: TABAH & J.E. Sunde Co-Album Release Show @ Turf Club – St. Paul

We head back to the Turf Club Saturday for a great co-album release show, featuring Minneapolis five-piece rockers Tabah and singer-songwriter J.E. Sunde.

Tabah will be releasing its debut LP, “Symmetry Somewhere”, and J.E. Sunde is celebrating the release of his new album, “Now I Feel Adored”.

Special guests Ayvah will share the bill, too.

The show begins at 8 p.m. with tickets $10 in advance and $12 at the door. It’s a 21-plus show.

——–

SUNDAY: Martenitsa 2017 (Celebration Of Spring) @ Amsterdam Bar – St. Paul

On Sunday, a day expected to hit/nearly hit 60 degrees, why not celebrate the great weather with a celebration of spring?

Amsterdam will be hosting Martenitsa, an annual Balkan celebration of spring featuring bunch of great Bulgarian folk music.

It will feature Orkestar Bez Ime, Mila Vocal Ensemble and special Bulgarian guests Traki, and Alez and Toli Georgiev.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with tickets $12 in advance and $15 at the door. It’s an all-ages show.

——–

