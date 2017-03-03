Man Sentenced For Threatening 2 Minneapolis Clinics In 2014

March 3, 2017 12:59 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Anoka man has been sentenced to six months in jail for phoning threats in 2014 to two Minneapolis clinics that provide reproductive health services.

The Justice Department says 34-year-old Michael John Harris pleaded guilty a year ago to two counts and heard his sentence Monday.

Harris admitted threatening a person at one clinic with his bare hands and to cut that person’s head off with a band saw. He told a person at the second that he was going to kill them and their co-workers, and shoot everyone present there.

In a letter to Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer, Harris said he had no intention of acting on his threats, but was in a bad place mentally and emotionally and let his drinking and depression get the better of him.

