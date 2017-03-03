Meet Amberlee, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

March 3, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Pet Guest Of The Week

This week’s pet guest is Amberlee from the Animal Humane Society!

Amberlee is a 3-year-old American Blue Heeler mix. She originally came from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.

Amberlee (credit: Animal Humane Society)

When she first came to Minnesota in early February, it was determined Amberlee had heartworm. At AHS, they’ve had great success in treating heartworm – treatment involves medication and a month of rest for the animal. She will need a couple more days of low activity once she’s adopted, but otherwise she is doing great!

For adoption information, click here.

