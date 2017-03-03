Meet Amberlee, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

This week’s pet guest is Amberlee from the Animal Humane Society!
Amberlee is a 3-year-old American Blue Heeler mix. She originally came from an overcrowded shelter in Mississippi.
When she first came to Minnesota in early February, it was determined Amberlee had heartworm. At AHS, they’ve had great success in treating heartworm – treatment involves medication and a month of rest for the animal. She will need a couple more days of low activity once she’s adopted, but otherwise she is doing great!
