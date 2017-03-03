Portland Timbers Top Minnesota United 5-1 In 1st MLS Matchup

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi each scored twice and the Portland Timbers opened the season with a 5-1 victory over the expansion Minnesota United on Friday night.

The match was the first of the year for Major League Soccer, now in its 22nd season. The rest of the 22 teams will play this weekend.

Newcomer Lawrence Olum scored for the Timbers in the 14th minute. Valeri’s first goal came on a header in the 47th before he added another on a penalty kick in the 82nd.

Adi, who led the Timbers last season with 16 goals, scored twice in extra time, and the sellout crowd chanted “Adi! Adi!”

With four wins and three draws, Portland has never dropped a home opener since it joined MLS in 2011.

Christian Ramirez scored in the 79th minute for Minnesota, which was making its MLS debut after playing the past six seasons in the North American Soccer League.

The Timbers finished last season 12-14-8, seventh in the Western Conference, missing out on the playoffs after winning the MLS Cup in 2015.

Coach Caleb Porter said in the preseason that the team had aimed offseason to shore up its starting-caliber depth so that injuries don’t impact Portland like last season. The addition of new players including Sebastian Blanco and David Guzman has appeared to give the team spark.

Minnesota has taken a slow and steady approach to building its roster, borrowing some players from its NASL roster last season including Ramirez, who had 18 goals last season.

Star forward Kevin Molino played two seasons with Orlando City before rejoining coach Adrian Heath in Minnesota. Molino’s season was cut short by injury his first season in Orlando, but last year he scored in a 4-1 win over the Timbers.

The teams met in 2010 when both were part of USSF Division 2, the season before Portland joined MLS. They also played to a 2-all draw in a preseason tournament in Portland last month, with John Venegas scoring bot goals for the Loons.

Olum appeared to catch a piece of a deflected free kick and it came off his foot at a high arc into the goal to put Portland up 1-0. Olum came to the Timbers last month in a trade with Sporting Kansas City.

Valeri’s goal opened the second half for the Timbers. He headed in Blanco’s perfectly-placed cross for his first-ever header in regular season play.

Blanco came to Portland in the offseason from his native Argentina, where he played with San Lorenzo in the top division. He was treated to enthusiastic applause when he was subbed out in the 77th minute.

Ramirez got past Timbers goalkeeper Jake Gleeson with a rocket from out in front of the net to narrow the score to 2-1 for Minnesota. But shortly thereafter Valeri beat Loons goalkeeper John Alvbage on the penalty kick.

Portland has sold out every game since joining MLS.

