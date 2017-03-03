Eden Prairie Man Sentenced To 65 Years For Killing Pregnant Wife

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eden Prairie man who stabbed and killed his pregnant wife last May has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.
Lyuba Savenok, 23, was stabbed multiple times inside her Eden Prairie home on May 14. She died later at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Her husband, Yeveginy Savenok, turned himself into St. Paul police hours later. The couple’s two and four-year-old children were with him.
Lyuba had an order of protection against him, and a charge of domestic violence. Investigators said she was far from safe. Yeveginy showed up Saturday morning and put his kids in the car. The former college wrestler then tackled his wife as her sister ran for help.
Police found the young mom with 12 stab wounds. Doctors delivered her baby by C-section, but they both passed away. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said homicide was the manner of death in both cases.
On Feb. 2, Yeveginy Savenok pleaded guilty to two felony counts of second-degree murder. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 787 months in prison where he must serve two-thirds of the sentence before being eligible for supervised released.
One Comment
Fabulous – still not a death penalty but as good as one gets in the Village State. And to get this kind of a sentence one also must be a white male, but you all already knew that.
