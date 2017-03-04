Minnesota Democrats Re-Elect Party Chair Ken Martin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota democrats re-elected Ken Martin as party chair in a vote in Hinckley Saturday, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Martin will serve a fourth term as DFL party chair. He was challenged by former party associate chairwoman Donna Cassutt.
Martin’s re-election comes after a damaging 2016 election for democrats.
In November, Hillary Clinton won Minnesota by a narrow victory. She beat Donald Trump by less than 43,000 votes.
Compared to other states, neither Clinton nor Trump paid a lot of attention to Minnesota during the campaign season.
The last time Minnesota voted for a Republican president was Richard Nixon in 1972.
Many democrats blame Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for failing to understand the depth of frustration among working class voters.
One Comment
I guess the democrat party hasn’t tired of losing seats in rural minnesota.