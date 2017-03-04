WEEKEND BREAK: Bald Eagles Soaring In Wabasha | Omnifest Returns | Power Rangers Visit 'CCO!

Minnesota Democrats Re-Elect Party Chair Ken Martin

March 4, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Democrats, DFL, Ken Martin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota democrats re-elected Ken Martin as party chair in a vote in Hinckley Saturday, according to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Martin will serve a fourth term as DFL party chair. He was challenged by former party associate chairwoman Donna Cassutt.

Martin’s re-election comes after a damaging 2016 election for democrats.

In November, Hillary Clinton won Minnesota by a narrow victory. She beat Donald Trump by less than 43,000 votes.

Compared to other states, neither Clinton nor Trump paid a lot of attention to Minnesota during the campaign season.

The last time Minnesota voted for a Republican president was Richard Nixon in 1972.

Many democrats blame Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for failing to understand the depth of frustration among working class voters.

 

  1. John J. Johnson (@RobRRobertson) says:
    March 4, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I guess the democrat party hasn’t tired of losing seats in rural minnesota.

