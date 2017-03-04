St. Paul To Hold Pro, Anti-Trump Marches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cities across the nation, including St. Paul, will hold marches Saturday for and against President Donald Trump.

Both rallies begin at noon at the State Capitol.

The president, who is at his home this weekend in Mar-a-Lago, Florida — which he dubs his “Winter White House — is now calling for an investigation of two top Democrats: Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Both have called for an investigation of his presidential campaign’s communications with Russian officials. The president stuck back by tweeting photos of Pelosi meeting with the Russian ambassador, and Schumer sharing a donut with President Vladimir Putin.

Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to claim that former President Barack Obama essentially wiretapped or bugged offices in Trump Tower before the election.

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

CBS News has not been able to confirm any of the president’s claims.