4 Things To Know: Travel Ban, Pennies & Alleged Power Abuse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Number One: Trump Accuses Obama Of Power Abuse

President Donald Trump is accusing Barack Obama of tapping his phones during last year’s elections.

But he’s offered no evidence.

A spokesman for the former president says the allegation is quote “simply false.”

Trump’s claim has drawn bipartisan backlash.

Number Two: New Travel Ban

President Donald Trump could sign his new travel ban as early as Monday, according to an administration official who says the signing will be at the Department of Homeland Security.

But the official says the plans can still change.

Two other sources say the new executive order will replace the old one that’s stalled in federal courts.

Sources say the new ban will not affect green card holders and people who already have visas.

Number Three: The Rising Cost Of Pennies

When it comes to pennies, making money costs more than it’s worth.

The U.S. mint’s 2016 report says the per-coin cost to make and distribute pennies is actually a cent and-a-half apiece.

That’s up from 1.43 cents in fiscal year 2015.

Number Four: Twin Cities Bridal Show

The Twin Cities Bridal show is back for its eighth year at the St. Paul River Centre.

With more than 130 booths, you can get ideas on decorations, cakes and fashion from industry experts.

The show starts at noon and run through 4 p.m.

You can catch fashion shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15.