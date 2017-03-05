Parise Scores In Return, Wild Beat Sharks 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored in his return to Minnesota’s lineup and Devan Dubnyk made 20 saves as the Wild held on for a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Eric Staal had two goals for the Wild, who won for the third time in four games. Jason Pominville assisted on Parise’s 15th goal to open the scoring. Parise and Pominville each returned after missing three games with the mumps.

Minnesota (90 points) moved back ahead of idle Chicago (89 points) for first place in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Melker Karlsson scored for San Jose, which had won three in a row and had an eight-game point streak snapped. Martin Jones stopped 25 of 27 shots.

Leading the conference standings at the time, the Wild made a move to fortify their lines by acquiring forwards Martin Hanzal and Ryan White from Arizona on Feb. 26. The next day, prior to a game against the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced Parise and Pominville had been diagnosed with the mumps.

Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau finally had his new-look lineup in place Sunday, and Parise started the scoring 11:06 in on a power play.

Parise, with his back to the net, deftly deflected a pass from Pominville between his legs and the legs of Jones.

Staal, the early-season scoring leader for the Wild, had gone 18 games with just one goal, an empty-net tally against Nashville five games ago. He gave Minnesota a two-goal lead after Matt Dumba collected a loose puck in the corner and made a spinning pass right to Staal’s stick in the right circle.

Staal added another empty-netter for his fourth two-goal game of the season.

Karlsson scored in the first, but San Jose was 0 for 3 on the power play. Even as the Sharks have made a move to the top of the Pacific Division, the power play has misfired. San Jose is 4 of 32 with the man advantage (12.5 percent) over its past 12 games.

NOTES: Minnesota D Christian Folin left in the first period and didn’t return after slamming hard into the end boards. Folin skated off gingerly with a trainer and went immediately to the locker room. San Jose forward Kevin Labanc was called for boarding. . Sharks forward Jannik Hansen missed another game as he waits on clearance for a visa after being acquired Feb. 28 in a trade with Vancouver. . Sharks D David Schlemko sat out with a lower-body injury after being injured in the team’s previous game. Dylan DeMelo took Schlemko’s spot in the lineup. . Wild assistant coach Scott Stevens also returned after missing three games with symptoms of the mumps.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Finish their brief road trip in Winnipeg on Monday.

Wild: Host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

