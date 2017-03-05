WEEKEND BREAK: Bald Eagles Soaring In Wabasha | Omnifest Returns | Power Rangers Visit 'CCO!

Secondhand Hounds Helps Puppy Walk

March 5, 2017 9:00 AM

Secondhand Hounds rescues dogs from high kill shelters around the Midwest and from owners who can no longer provide care for their dogs. We rescue cats from local shelters and owners who can no longer provide care for their cats.

Baylor is a 6-week-old American Bulldog puppy in search of a forever family. Baylor narrowly escaped being euthanized at 3-weeks-old after he was brought to a shelter in Alabama because he was paralyzed. Secondhand Hounds wasn’t quite ready to let Baylor go, so they rescued him and brought him to Minnesota. Here, he has been getting physical therapy and a week after his arrival, he started walking!

Click here for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Best Of Minnesota
Good Question

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia