State Officials To Address Minnesota’s Drug Problem Monday

March 5, 2017 5:40 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s drug problem will be the focus of a discussion among state officials on Monday.

Authorities seized a record amount of drugs in the state last year. Methamphetamines, prescription pills and opioid seizures are at an all-time high. State officials will talk about how the drugs are getting into the state, and how to stop that from happening.

Representatives from the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Human Services will be in attendance. They will also talk about a plan to redesign care for people struggling with substance abuse.

