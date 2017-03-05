Talking Points: Trump’s Looming Travel Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump could sign his new travel and refugee ban as early as Monday.

The original ban resulted in widespread confusion and was blocked by a federal appeals court.

Leaders in Minnesota’s Somali community fear the new ban will once again limit travel and immigration from Somalia.

The original ban put a temporary halt to immigration and travels from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia.

At first, the ban even kept green card and legal visa holders from getting into the U.S.

Now, Trump administration officials have indicated the new ban will not affect those groups.

Still, many in the state’s Somali community fear the ban will affect those who are here legally.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American elected to a state legislature, said the looming ban is creating a lot of fear in Minnesota’s Somali community.

“When the last ban happened, even people like myself — who has been a citizen for so long and is a lawmaker — I was afraid to travel,” she said on WCCO Sunday Morning.

While the new ban is expected to be announced this week, administration officials say the rollout could still be delayed as attorneys try to structure it so it won’t get blocked by courts.