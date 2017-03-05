WEEKEND BREAK: Bald Eagles Soaring In Wabasha | Omnifest Returns | Power Rangers Visit 'CCO!

Former Head Of Vikings Stadium Authority Got Front-Row Seats Early

March 5, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Michelle Kelm-Helgen, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former chair of the oversight body for the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium jumped to the head of the line to buy front-row season tickets.

The Star Tribune reports that Michelle Kelm-Helgen also helped friends and family members buy the rights to nearby seats before longtime season ticket holders could claim them.

Kelm-Helgen says she never intended to go to the front of the line and would have waited until later to purchase her tickets if she had realized how early in the sales process it was.

She resigned under fire last month as chairwoman of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority amid intense criticism of her use of two publicly owned luxury suites to entertain friends, family and Democratic Party allies.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

