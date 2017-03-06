4 Things To Know: New Travel Ban, ‘Logan’ Slashes Box Office & More

March 6, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Logan, Marines, Starbucks, Travel Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a new travel ban expected Monday to an investigation into a Marines photo-sharing controversy, here are the four things to know for Monday, March 6.

New Travel Ban

President Donald Trump is expected to issue his revised immigration and travel ban Monday. This, while calling on Congress to investigate whether the Obama administration wiretapped his New York office before the election. Law enforcement sources say FBI Director James Comey asked the Department of Justice to publicly reject the claim as false saying it makes it seem as though the FBI broke the law. The President made the claim Saturday on Twitter without citing any evidence.

Marine Photo-Sharing Investigation

The Defense department is investigating claims that a number of current and former Marines used Facebook to share thousands of naked pictures of female service members. The now-closed ‘Marines United’ Facebook group reportedly had hundreds of members. The online activity was first posted by a non-profit news organization run by marine veteran, Thomas Brennan.

‘Logan’ A Box Office Hit

The R-rated “X-Men” spinoff “Logan” slashed into the weekend box office. It brought in more than $85 million. That ranks among the biggest March openings ever.

Free Starbucks

Monday is your last chance to get free Starbucks. The coffee chain’s buy one, get one free deal on its macchiatos runs from 2 to 5 o’clock this afternoon. You can get your drink hot or iced.

